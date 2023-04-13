Italian volleyball player Julia Ituma died in the night between Wednesday and Thursday in Istanbul, Turkey, where she was to play a Champions League match with her team, Igor Gorgonzola Novara: she was 18 years old. The news of the death was given by the team, which however did not specify the causes: sources from the team and the Italian Volleyball Federation said all’ANSA that Ituma would have died after falling from a window of the hotel where she was staying, but at the moment there is no official confirmation in this regard. On Wednesday evening he had played in the match against Eczacibasi in Istanbul, scoring 2 points: the team had lost 3-0 and had been eliminated from the tournament.

Ituma was born in 2004 in Milan to parents of Nigerian origin. She played as opposite-spinner and had arrived this year at Igor Gorgonzola Novara, a team from Serie A1, the main Italian championship. In the past you had played in Serie A2 with Club Italia in Rome. Last year with the Italian national team you won the women’s Under-19 European Championship.