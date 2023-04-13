Home Sports Julia Ituma, an 18-year-old Italian volleyball player, died under still unclear circumstances in Istanbul, where she was to play a Champions League match
Sports

Julia Ituma, an 18-year-old Italian volleyball player, died under still unclear circumstances in Istanbul, where she was to play a Champions League match

by admin
Julia Ituma, an 18-year-old Italian volleyball player, died under still unclear circumstances in Istanbul, where she was to play a Champions League match

Italian volleyball player Julia Ituma died in the night between Wednesday and Thursday in Istanbul, Turkey, where she was to play a Champions League match with her team, Igor Gorgonzola Novara: she was 18 years old. The news of the death was given by the team, which however did not specify the causes: sources from the team and the Italian Volleyball Federation said all’ANSA that Ituma would have died after falling from a window of the hotel where she was staying, but at the moment there is no official confirmation in this regard. On Wednesday evening he had played in the match against Eczacibasi in Istanbul, scoring 2 points: the team had lost 3-0 and had been eliminated from the tournament.

Ituma was born in 2004 in Milan to parents of Nigerian origin. She played as opposite-spinner and had arrived this year at Igor Gorgonzola Novara, a team from Serie A1, the main Italian championship. In the past you had played in Serie A2 with Club Italia in Rome. Last year with the Italian national team you won the women’s Under-19 European Championship.

See also  Speed ​​cameras and illegitimate fines, the 5 key sentences in defense of motorists

You may also like

Naples, Italy’s shirts hanging in the Spanish Quarters

NDR-Sport: Ex-captain Guilavogui leaves VfL Wolfsburg at the...

Basketball, racist offenses at the end of Scafati-Brindisi:...

Confirmation from sports director Virkus: Bensebaini to Dortmund,...

Thomas Tuchel: From nerd to successful trainer

Away prohibited, UTC Sampdoria: «Any ban is a...

Marvin Friedrich: “I am absolutely dissatisfied and feel...

Here come the “InfluEISers”, the sports influencers –...

Strong performance by the Germans despite injuries

Scattered considerations after Real Madrid-Chelsea (2-0) — Sportellate.it

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy