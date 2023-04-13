A new act of violence occurred in the municipality of El Tambo where three people were killed with firearms.

The event occurred in the village of Riosucio, corregimiento of Uribe rural area of ​​this locality, where the victims were assassinated by presumed members of an armed group.

This is the second massacre that has occurred in the department of Cauca in less than a month.

As will be recalled, on March 21, two men and a woman were murdered in the village of La Primavera, in the municipality of Balboa.

The victims

The authorities of Cauca confirmed this new massacre that occurred in El Tambo and began investigations to find the culprits.

The victims were 22, 29 and 41 years old and managed to reach a care center alive, where they died.

In this regard, the Ombudsman of El Tambo, Luis Fernando Vergara, said that, given this situation, an extraordinary security council was convened to analyze what happened and provide accompaniment to the families of the victims

Both the Municipal Mayor’s Office, as well as the Police and the Army in that area of ​​the department, as well as delegates from other institutions announced actions to find those responsible.

The Prosecutor’s Office and the Police carried out the preliminary investigations, interviews and technical inspection of corpses.

At the crime scene, the community reported that found signs pointing to the victims to carry out criminal actions.

It should be noted that in this area there is a high presence of illegal armed groupsdissidents of the Farc, the Carlos Patiño structure, and the José María Becerra front of the ELN, who are fighting for control of the drug trafficking corridors.

