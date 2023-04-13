Home News Raja and Wydad complete the qualifiers for the quarter-finals of the Throne Cup
Raja and Wydad complete the qualifiers for the quarter-finals of the Throne Cup

Raja and Wydad complete the qualifiers for the quarter-finals of the Throne Cup
Electronic Science – Zuhair Al Alali

The Raja Athletic team was able to catch up with the qualifiers for the quarter-finals of the Throne Football Cup 2021-2022, after defeating Hassania Agadir with a penalty shootout, in the match that brought them together yesterday evening, Wednesday, on the floor of Adrar Stadium to calculate the final price of the competition.

The two teams resorted to penalty kicks after the original and extra time ended without goals, to finally smile at the green team, which hit a date with Shabab Al-Muhammadiyah in the quarter-finals.

To calculate the same role, and with the same scenario, the Wydad Athletic Club reached the quarter-finals of the Silver Cup, after its victory over its host Ittihad Tangier, with a penalty shootout, after the end of the original and extra time with a positive draw, with a goal in each side, in the match that was hosted by the Tangier Grand Stadium.

The red team qualified for this role after great suffering against Fares Al-Boughaz, who was racing to score through Sufyan Al-Moden in the 5th minute, before the guests realized a draw through Ayman Al-Hassouni via a penalty kick in the last seconds of the match, so the two teams resorted to kicks. The penalty shoot-out that awarded Wydad the pass card.

After this qualification, the Wydad Athletic Club will clash in the next round with the new Hassani Defense.

