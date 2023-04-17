Home » Julian Nagelsmann and Chelsea FC – there was already a meeting
Julian Nagelsmann and Chelsea FC – there was already a meeting

football Ex-Bayern-Coach

Nagelsmann has already flown to Chelsea for an interview

While his former club is struggling, Julian Nagelsmann is looking for a new club

Julian Nagelsman

Is his trip to England? Julian Nagelsmann is said to have met with Chelsea FC officials, according to information from the Times. However, he’s not the only one. Up to seven names are said to be on the Chelsea list.

JUlian Nagelsmann is said to have met with Chelsea FC officials, according to the “Times”. As the English newspaper reported on Monday, there was a first job interview. Nagelsmann is said to have presented his ideas to Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, both co-sports directors at the former Champions League winner, on Thursday last week.

The media had previously reported that Luis Enrique had met with Chelsea officials. In addition to Nagelsmann and the former Spanish national coach, former PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, current SSC Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti and Rúben Amorim, coach of Sporting Lisbon, are also among the candidates.

Germany Soccer Bundesliga

After the split from Graham Potter, Frank Lampard is currently working as a manager for Chelsea. In the previous three games under his management, however, the club conceded three defeats.

Nagelsmann knows an important man in Chelsea well

Nagelsmann, from whom FC Bayern had parted ways at the end of March after less than two years, would meet a former companion with the Londoners: Christopher Vivell had switched to Chelsea as technical director at the end of last year. The 36-year-old had previously been a squad planner at RB Leipzig and worked there from 2020 to 2021 together with head coach Nagelsmann, who was one year younger.

Bayern Munich's former coach Julian Nagelsmann found out about his surprising dismissal two and a half weeks ago on a skiing holiday

According to the Times, there should be up to seven names on the list that Winstanley and Stewart work through before making a proposal to club co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali. There is said to be no preferred candidate yet, the newspaper reported, citing sources at Stamford Bridge.

“Didn’t lose the cabin” – Kimmich’s remarkable reaction to Nagelsmann’s end

After the DFB team’s victory against Peru, Joshua Kimmich spoke openly about the release of Julian Nagelsmann. Contrary to the rumored opinion that the ex-Bayern coach lost the dressing room, Kimmich spoke of the players’ failures.

