Xinhua News Agency, The Hague, August 24 (Reporter Wang Xiangjiang) The Dutch Football Association announced on the 24th that the Dutchman Andris Juncker will replace the British Mark Parsons, who was sacked after the 2022 European Championships. The new head coach of the Dutch women’s football team will be in office until 2025.

Juncker, 59, has been the head coach of several clubs in the Netherlands, as an assistant in Barcelona in Spain and Bayern Munich in Germany, and briefly as the interim coach of the Dutch women’s football team in 2001.

The Dutch Football Association stated that Juncker has extensive experience in coaching top men’s and women’s football teams and believes that he can lead the Dutch women’s football team to successfully qualify for the 2023 World Cup and achieve good results in the World Cup. Juncker said that the Dutch women’s football team is full of talents and has made great progress in recent years. He believes that they can achieve good results in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Juncker will lead the Dutch women’s team in a friendly against Scotland for the first time in Zwolle, the Netherlands, on September 2, before the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Utrecht on September 6, the Dutch Football Association said. Led the team against Iceland in the qualifiers.