Home Sports Juncker appointed as Netherlands women’s football coach
Sports

Juncker appointed as Netherlands women’s football coach

by admin

Juncker appointed as Netherlands women’s football coach

2022-08-25 11:09:29Source: Xinhuanet

Xinhua News Agency, The Hague, August 24 (Reporter Wang Xiangjiang) The Dutch Football Association announced on the 24th that the Dutchman Andris Juncker will replace the British Mark Parsons, who was sacked after the 2022 European Championships. The new head coach of the Dutch women’s football team will be in office until 2025.

Juncker, 59, has been the head coach of several clubs in the Netherlands, as an assistant in Barcelona in Spain and Bayern Munich in Germany, and briefly as the interim coach of the Dutch women’s football team in 2001.

The Dutch Football Association stated that Juncker has extensive experience in coaching top men’s and women’s football teams and believes that he can lead the Dutch women’s football team to successfully qualify for the 2023 World Cup and achieve good results in the World Cup. Juncker said that the Dutch women’s football team is full of talents and has made great progress in recent years. He believes that they can achieve good results in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Juncker will lead the Dutch women’s team in a friendly against Scotland for the first time in Zwolle, the Netherlands, on September 2, before the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Utrecht on September 6, the Dutch Football Association said. Led the team against Iceland in the qualifiers.

See also  "Meeting Season" released a trailer for Lei Jiayin and Yuan Quan to meet again

You may also like

Rivarolese and Ivrea, first tests in view of...

Chinese Super League: Cangzhou Lions draw with ten...

Archery, in Oderzo the Italian class and absolute...

Wu Yibing passes the first round of US...

Basketball, world qualifiers: Ukraine-Italy 89-97, Fontecchio 20 points

Chinese men’s basketball team secures qualification for U19...

Premier League: the most expensive purchases of the...

Xtep’s “Crazy Is On” Jeremy Lin Arrives in...

Referees, Ferrieri Caputi will be the “fourth official”...

Inter Primavera, the 5 strongest players in Chivu:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy