636 minutes. They are the ones that passed between the last goal in the league – it was the 47th minute of Salernitana-Juve, the day of a brace – and the 63 of the Olimpico. Finished with a chance to score, with a header from a cross from the left. High. Vlahovic didn’t score, it took him only 13 minutes to score his first goal with the Juve shirt (Juve-Verona in February 2022) and just 33, but seconds, for his first signing in the Champions League (the one against Villarreal ). Those minutes which now, on the contrary, become the numbers of a negative moment. Of the black periods that happen to the attackers. The numbers, in fact: Dusan scored 11 goals in 31 games, one every 215 minutes. In fact, one goal every two and a half games. The comparison with last year is clear: 29 in 45 between Juve and Fiorentina, one goal every 127 minutes, one every game and a half.

Only two goals in Serie A in 2023 More specifically, his goals were 9 in 21 in the second half of the season as a black and white (one every 128′), but above all 20 goals in 24 games in the first part of 2021-22 in purple. Almost one goal per game. And that they had convinced Juve to bet on him. With a promising start, in the final six months of last season and also in the current one: after 6 goals in the first 10 days Vlahovic, in 2023, scored only twice in Serie A. Plus two centers in the cup. See also Lukaku: 'Barella is the first one I would take to war, one of the best teammates I've had'

“We helped him a little” The desire to score is a lot. In the international break he made it three in two games for Serbia. but the theme is not wasted opportunities: Serbian (Opta data) has an Expected Goals value of 8.16. The networks are 8. Online. The theme is creation: “If Vlahovic struggles to get into the match? The forwards have to find a goal – Landucci told DAZN after the match -. He had an opportunity before going out, but in the first half I must also say that we helped him little”.

