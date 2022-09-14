The idea of ​​the transfer market is not new, his name has been standing out on the Juventus list for some time: for Grimaldo, Benfica’s left-back, the match at the Stadium could be a great opportunity to definitively conquer the Juventus management. The Spaniard’s profile corresponds to the identikit drawn by the club to refresh the left-handed band, the player’s contractual situation can easily intertwine with that of Alex Sandro, who is close to expiry.