The Benfica southpaw has been in the black and white sights for some time, and the expiring contract can be a great opportunity. Today, however, Allegri will have to think about how to stop him
The idea of the transfer market is not new, his name has been standing out on the Juventus list for some time: for Grimaldo, Benfica’s left-back, the match at the Stadium could be a great opportunity to definitively conquer the Juventus management. The Spaniard’s profile corresponds to the identikit drawn by the club to refresh the left-handed band, the player’s contractual situation can easily intertwine with that of Alex Sandro, who is close to expiry.
