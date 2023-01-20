Lives and works in Rome. Graduated with honors in law, after passing a number of competitions in his career in the State, he was a magistrate of the Court of Auditors from 1985 to 1989, carrying out judicial and control tasks. He has been State Councilor since 1989. From 17 May 1996 to 25 April 2000 he held the position of Head of the Administrative Coordination Department of the Prime Minister’s Office. From June 2001 to April 2005, he was the head of the Legislative Office of the Minister of Cultural Heritage. From 17 May 2006 to 6 May 2008 he was chief of cabinet of the Minister for Parliament Relations and Institutional Reforms. He is currently titular president of the first consultative section of the Council of State. From 1 July 2010 to 22 November 2012 he was Secretary General of Administrative Justice, a post he returned to from 15 January 2016 to 2 October 2018. He was appointed President of the Federal Court of Appeal on 30 July 2019.