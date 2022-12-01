The former captain wrote to Juventus fans on social networks: “The new managers deserve the utmost support, it’s a delicate moment for the club”

Alessandro Del Piero also breaks the silence and sends a message to his channels for Juventus fans, clarifying the rumors concerning him about a possible entry into the new management. “Juventus is a part of my life, and not even a small one. For my story, I will never be anything other than those colors – he wrote in the message -. Like all fans, I am following this story with great attention and passion”.

The word — “Even for my work and my public role – he continues -, in situations like these I am inevitably asked for comments, and just as inevitably a lot is written and said. However, this is a delicate moment for the club and now the only thing what matters and what anyone who loves Juventus can do is to put the people to whom the club has been entrusted in the best conditions to work, to guide it in this very complex phase.It is a task of great responsibility that deserves all our support, it is the It’s time to be even more Juventus fans. This is why I think it’s right not to comment on news and indiscretions, which may then turn into speculation. So I do today and I will do so for the next few days”.

I wish you — The former captain closes with a wish for the new managers proposed by Exor, i.e. the general manager Maurizio Scanavino and the president Gianluca Ferrero. The latter would have already moved to convince him to return to black and white to fill the position of vice president: “I only want to wish a good job to all those who are dealing with Juventus today, they will do so with professionalism, dedication and passion – I’m sure – that the Club, the fans, our shirt deserve”. See also Kuss beats everyone on the Pyrenees Pogacar increasingly first Nibali signals towards Tokyo

