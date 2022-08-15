Home Sports Juve, Depay and Paredes closer without raising costs: all the figures
Juve, Depay and Paredes closer without raising costs: all the figures

Juve, Depay and Paredes closer without raising costs: all the figures

The Juventus club continues on the sustainability line and the next entries to replace Morata and Rabiot will not lead to cost increases. that’s how

Team order: sustainability. Juve thinks about the market hits to be scored on the final rush, taking into account the technical-tactical needs as well as the economic ones. In the wake of the previous operations, the changes must represent an upgrade or in any case an equal alternative on a technical level, in the idea of ​​raising the bar and delivering to Allegri a team closer to his ideas, but without increasing the costs.

