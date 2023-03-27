Juventus: Kean and McKennie to get to Gnonto

fromEngland bounce news that would see the Juventus interested in Willy Gnonto. The player, already in the national team of Robert Mancinias he reports Mot Leeds News ended up in the crosshairs of the club Torinowho would be willing to put two players on the plate to get it.

Moise Kean e Weston McKennie would be two pretty compelling arguments for the Leeds, who however could also decide to redeem the player (on loan) at the end of the season and try to monetize it by starting a crazy auction. In Premier League for the moment there don’t seem to be any clubs willing to go crazy for Gnontoma la Juventus must hurry because the market changes quickly and summer is approaching. The bianconeri would therefore be willing to give two players in exchange for Gnontoa young profile with exponential room for improvement, what Juve of the future needs.

Inter: turned into fashionable Dybala?

The future of Paulo Dybala in yellow and red it can also and above all depend on the permanence of Jose Mourinho. In the event of the Portuguese coach’s farewell, the former Juventus player could in fact pack his bags and say goodbye to the Colosseum. As reported by TuttoSportthe sensational market scenario would bring us closer together Dybala all’Inter.

The Joya. has a release clause of approximately 20 million euros for theItaliama la Roma has reserved the right to cancel it by increasing the salary from the current 3.8 million euros per year to 6 net. In the event of a farewell, 80% of the 20 million would go back to the Giallorossi club, 20% would go to the Argentine striker. Between figures, strategies and market rumors, the coming summer certainly doesn’t promise to be boring.

Milan: Zaniolo flashback

Despite the good start with the shirt of Galatasaray Of Nicolo Zaniolothe player may wish to return to Italia after just six months in Turkey. Last summer the Milan he had already tried, but in the end he had given up giving up seeing Zaniolo wearing the red and black shirt.

The transfer market is now an inexact and unpredictable science, and it wouldn’t be surprising if in the next summer transfer market session, the former Giallorossi returned to play in Serie A. In the meantime, this Madrid is thinking about the return of Brahim Diaz, that’s why Zaniolo at which point it would really serve as bread. The Rossoneri are always on the hunt for the man capable of unleashing imagination combined with quantity in the middle of the pitch, the dream of Hakim Ziyech having faded, Nicolo Zaniolo could become the team’s primary focus Stefano Pioli.