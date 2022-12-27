Home Sports Juve, holidays in the mountains for Pogba. The fans are furious: “Go to work”
Sports

Juve, holidays in the mountains for Pogba. The fans are furious: “Go to work”

by admin
Juve, holidays in the mountains for Pogba. The fans are furious: “Go to work”

Not all Juve fans liked Paul Pogba’s holidays in the mountains: the comments on social media are particularly negative

What’s more beautiful than spending the holidays of Natale between the neve? Probably nothing, and not surprisingly Paul Pogba decided to spend this little Christmas break skiingimmediately posting the photos on Instagram. A holiday that did not make some Juventus fans happy, who they would rather have seen the Octopus in the gym than on skis. The comments under the Instagram post are in fact particularly aggressive: “Go train, patience is running out”. And another: “Please, get hurt again”.

Indeed just a few weeks ago the goalkeeper of Germany and Bayern Munich Manuel Neuer Yes is seriously injured while skiinghaving to say goodbye to the rest of the season. Pogba after the meniscus injury could certainly have avoided it, but now the word is up to the pitch.

The French midfielder will have to demonstrate his skills on the pitch professionalismand the impression is that he wants to be at Massimiliano’s disposal as soon as possible Allegri. Not by chance today the former United player was regularly on the pitch training with his team-mates at Continassa, as also taken up by Juve itself on social media. Will the fans forgive him?

December 27 – 8.19pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Milan preview: Red and black want to restart the key to victory, who is absent from Ibrahimovic to resist the flag? _Empoli_ Champions League_ Inter Milan

You may also like

Messi’s extra-time goal invalidated, French fans demand replay...

Toro, Pellegri injury: injury to the hamstring of...

NBA Nets won 9 consecutive victories, Durant crossed...

France, Rabiot: “Mbappé is annoying when he speaks...

Traveling in the world of invisible energies

Genoa, official: Criscito returns to wear the rossoblù...

An old-fashioned point guard for the Apu: here...

Milan, Vranckx is growing, but that’s not enough:...

Coni, the alarm from Cremonesi: «With the high...

Imoco Volley, Santarelli is the new coach of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy