Not all Juve fans liked Paul Pogba’s holidays in the mountains: the comments on social media are particularly negative

What’s more beautiful than spending the holidays of Natale between the neve? Probably nothing, and not surprisingly Paul Pogba decided to spend this little Christmas break skiingimmediately posting the photos on Instagram. A holiday that did not make some Juventus fans happy, who they would rather have seen the Octopus in the gym than on skis. The comments under the Instagram post are in fact particularly aggressive: “Go train, patience is running out”. And another: “Please, get hurt again”.

Indeed just a few weeks ago the goalkeeper of Germany and Bayern Munich Manuel Neuer Yes is seriously injured while skiinghaving to say goodbye to the rest of the season. Pogba after the meniscus injury could certainly have avoided it, but now the word is up to the pitch.

The French midfielder will have to demonstrate his skills on the pitch professionalismand the impression is that he wants to be at Massimiliano’s disposal as soon as possible Allegri. Not by chance today the former United player was regularly on the pitch training with his team-mates at Continassa, as also taken up by Juve itself on social media. Will the fans forgive him?

