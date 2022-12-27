The former mayor of Rome Nicola Signorello, a position he held from 1985 to 1988, died on Boxing Day evening. He was 96 years old. His son Domenico and Clemente let it be known in a note. Signorello had been Senator of the Republic for 5 legislatures (V, VI, VII, VIII, IX), Minister of Tourism and Entertainment and Merchant Marine and President of the RAI Supervisory Commission (’83-’85),