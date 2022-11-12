Home Sports Juve, injuries: all those of 2022/2023: a stop every 4 and a half days
Sports

Juve, injuries: all those of 2022/2023: a stop every 4 and a half days

by admin
Juve, injuries: all those of 2022/2023: a stop every 4 and a half days

An injury every 5 days on average, like this for 120 days in a row. Since the meeting on 10 July, Juve has counted 25 stops between muscular and traumatic (another 2 they had inherited from the previous season), reducing the potential of the squad in key matches. In the last words of Nedved, in Nyon to comment on the draw of the pairings for the next phase in the Europa League, there is bitterness mixed with pride for having faced several weeks of difficulty relying on the young grown up of the club. In short, the Juventus vice president admitted that “the break could be blessed and not cursed for us”, in order to recover the top players of the squad. But let’s retrace the roadmap of injuries step by step.

© breaking latest news

See also  Korean media: Kim Min-jae’s recovery time from ankle surgery is expected to be two weeks to two months – yqqlm

You may also like

Juve-Lazio, the probable formation: doubts Vlahovic, Chiesa, McKennie

Derthona, Procopio’s confidence grows: “With the new coach...

A high-ranking challenge between Robbio and Sanmaurense

Wang Yidi wins women’s singles title at the...

Nadal and that taboo called Finals: the only...

South Korea announces World Cup squad, Son Heung-min...

Letizia & Melissa, the Binasco twins on the...

Giro d’Italia 2023, the last reconnaissance of the...

Valerio, from the Exodus community to naval officer:...

Greg, a king in Israel: triumph in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy