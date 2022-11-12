An injury every 5 days on average, like this for 120 days in a row. Since the meeting on 10 July, Juve has counted 25 stops between muscular and traumatic (another 2 they had inherited from the previous season), reducing the potential of the squad in key matches. In the last words of Nedved, in Nyon to comment on the draw of the pairings for the next phase in the Europa League, there is bitterness mixed with pride for having faced several weeks of difficulty relying on the young grown up of the club. In short, the Juventus vice president admitted that “the break could be blessed and not cursed for us”, in order to recover the top players of the squad. But let’s retrace the roadmap of injuries step by step.