The Frenchman scored his fifth goal of the season and equaled his personal best in black and white, the Brazilian is seen growing
Adrien Rabiot with the goal against Inter equaled his staff in the black and white jersey, signing his fifth goal, as had five goals scored in 2020/21. “In the final embrace there was the determination, the desire for the locker room, his unity and the satisfaction for having overcome the difficulties with great performances”. Against Inter it was a victory from Juve: “Yes, we had the best of suffering, we saw the desire to do everything for our teammate and not give up until the 90 ‘. Tonight was a good test”. Is it a “new Juve”? “We need everyone, from the young to the oldest. We are all united, even the staff. Outside they say a lot of things even about the injured, who don’t want to play for the World Cup but that’s not true, we want to win the championship and tonight we proved it. . Am I a leader? After 4 years, yes, especially on the pitch. But you don’t have to talk but do it on the pitch. I already said, I want to drag the team along.
Bremer: “We have pride and character”
—
“It was an important match – Bremer told Sky -. These two weeks have been difficult. I came from an injury, I had a cold and fever. I was in doubt, but I told the coach I wanted to play. Me, Danilo and Alex Sandro we had a great race, and we won, thank God. ” Role and leadership: “If I train well I feel good also in the defense at 4. With the squad we have the defense at 3 is better and we are better”. On the run-up to the championship: “It’s a bit difficult, they stay ahead. We have to take one step at a time. We have pride and character.”
November 7, 2022 (change November 7, 2022 | 00:02)
