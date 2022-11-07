Home Sports Juve-Inter, Rabiot: “It is not true that we are thinking of the World Cup”. Bremer: “Juve better with the three-man defense”
Sports

Juve-Inter, Rabiot: “It is not true that we are thinking of the World Cup”. Bremer: “Juve better with the three-man defense”

by admin
Juve-Inter, Rabiot: “It is not true that we are thinking of the World Cup”. Bremer: “Juve better with the three-man defense”

The Frenchman scored his fifth goal of the season and equaled his personal best in black and white, the Brazilian is seen growing

Adrien Rabiot with the goal against Inter equaled his staff in the black and white jersey, signing his fifth goal, as had five goals scored in 2020/21. “In the final embrace there was the determination, the desire for the locker room, his unity and the satisfaction for having overcome the difficulties with great performances”. Against Inter it was a victory from Juve: “Yes, we had the best of suffering, we saw the desire to do everything for our teammate and not give up until the 90 ‘. Tonight was a good test”. Is it a “new Juve”? “We need everyone, from the young to the oldest. We are all united, even the staff. Outside they say a lot of things even about the injured, who don’t want to play for the World Cup but that’s not true, we want to win the championship and tonight we proved it. . Am I a leader? After 4 years, yes, especially on the pitch. But you don’t have to talk but do it on the pitch. I already said, I want to drag the team along.

Bremer: “We have pride and character”

“It was an important match – Bremer told Sky -. These two weeks have been difficult. I came from an injury, I had a cold and fever. I was in doubt, but I told the coach I wanted to play. Me, Danilo and Alex Sandro we had a great race, and we won, thank God. ” Role and leadership: “If I train well I feel good also in the defense at 4. With the squad we have the defense at 3 is better and we are better”. On the run-up to the championship: “It’s a bit difficult, they stay ahead. We have to take one step at a time. We have pride and character.”

See also  Huizhou lottery player buys 10 yuan lottery ticket for the second time and hits a huge prize of 10 million yuan_Mr._Number_Lucky

November 7, 2022 (change November 7, 2022 | 00:02)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Work together, serve meticulously, serve safely and orderly...

Juve-Inter: Inzaghi accuses two players for the goals...

Futsal, women’s Serie A: today’s results, Falconara wins

Inzaghi after Juve-Inter: “The 2-0 doesn’t fit, it...

After the enterprise on Samoa, Italy studies Australia

Mourinho on Roma-Lazio: “Little clarity, but it’s an...

Serie C, the results of today’s matches: Catanzaro,...

The Pordenone has fun with a five and...

Serie C: goal by goalkeeper Lewandowski of Messina...

With tooth and nail, the Old Wild West...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy