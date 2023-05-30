Juve is aiming for a settlement in salary payments

According to reports, Juventus are seeking a settlement in order to get clarity in the procedure for opaque salary payments before the end of the Italian Serie A season. A meeting originally scheduled for June 15 with a sports tribunal from Italy’s governing body FIGC has been brought forward to Tuesday (today), according to Reuters news agency, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Newspapers reported that Juventus will propose to settle the matter against a payment of money and the deduction of another two or three points. The sanction would be added to the ten points deduction that the Turin team had already received in another case for financial crimes. Italy’s record champions would end the season, which ended at the weekend, in seventh place, which entitles them to compete in the Conference League.

European Cup ban is in the room

As was further reported, the qualification for the European Cup seems to be shaky, since the club, which has protested its innocence, is also threatened with sanctions from UEFA. A European Cup ban is in the room. Torino may need to sell players in the summer to offset financial losses.