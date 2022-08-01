On the Juventus billboards presenting the Bianconeri’s first home game there is Paul Pogba smiling and a slogan overturned by bad luck (“A new beginning”), but often in addition to insult there is also damage. Thus Massimiliano Allegri finds himself in full injury emergency after the American tour and above all with a midfield to be invented for the match at the Stadium against Sassuolo, scheduled in exactly two weeks. After losing the world champion, who will be in Lyon today to consult with the specialist Bertrand Cottet-Sonnery and evaluate how to intervene on the meniscus of the right knee, Juve will also have to do without Weston McKennie for a dislocation of the left shoulder in the last workout. The midfielder did not play against Real Madrid in Los Angeles, after missing the first two friendlies in the United States, and will now undergo new tests at J medical, but the first diagnosis speaks of a month off. McKennie’s change of look, in the last few days he had had two-tone braids done, did not go well. His injury is bad news for the Juventus coach, who was aiming for the return of “Texas Boy” to give strength, quality and unpredictability to the midfield, also because Adrien Rabiot won’t be there for his debut in the championship. The Frenchman is disqualified for the first day of the next Serie A, as well as the striker Moise Kean, and then Allegri’s plans become even more complicated. Against Sassuolo, only Locatelli, Zakaria, Rovella and Fagioli will be available in addition to the outcast Arthur (Valencia press to have him on loan), while Miretti joins Continassa on Wednesday and could soon be temporarily sold to gain experience in A.

Paredes e Milinkovic-Savic

The situation is delicate and the need for reinforcements grows even more in a still incomplete Juve and now victim of injuries: Szczesny is also knocked out due to muscle strain, while the long-term residents Chiesa and Kaio Jorge are always out of order. Much depends on what Pogba will want to do (surgery or conservative therapy?), But time is running out and the debut is approaching: the bianconeri will be in Villar Perosa on Thursday 4th for the traditional family vernissage, while on Sunday 7th they will play in Tel Aviv. last test against Atletico Madrid. Allegri hopes to get the director as soon as possible (the Argentine Paredes is always in pole position, but PSG does not discount: it is non-stop) and maybe another valuable midfielder if Pogba were to stay out for 4-5 months. In the last few days the name of the Serbian Milinkovic-Savic has returned and there has been a survey with the player’s agent to understand the situation: Lazio is asking for 60 million and so Juve reflects.