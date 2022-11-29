Home Sports Juve: Maurizio Scanavino, who is the new general manager
Sports

Juve: Maurizio Scanavino, who is the new general manager

by admin
Juve: Maurizio Scanavino, who is the new general manager

The 49-year-old holds the managerial position in the Juventus club after the resignation of the Board of Directors: the profile

The new general manager of Juventus, Maurizio Scanavino, was born in 1973: he graduated in Telecommunications Engineering at the Turin Polytechnic and carried out his professional activity in various sectors (consulting, automotive and publishing) with experience in Italy and abroad. ‘abroad. After his early career, first at Accenture and later in the development of digital and e-commerce services, he joined the Fiat Group in 2004, participating in the relaunch of the company led by Sergio Marchionne as director of Brand Promotion with marketing responsibility and communication for the Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Lancia brands.

In 2007 he entered the publishing sector of the Group as director of the digital and marketing area of ​​the publishing house of La Stampa, dealing in particular with product development and the digital portfolio and three years later becoming General Manager of the advertising agency Publikompass. In 2013 he moved to Secolo XIX where as Chief Executive Officer he worked on the merger with La Stampa, an operation that led to the birth of Itedi, of which he was appointed General Manager. Subsequently he leads the process of integrating Itedi with the Espresso Group, which leads to the establishment of the Gedi group, one of the main European publishing groups. He currently holds the position of Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Gedi Gruppo Editoriale, where he is committed to consolidating the position of Italian leader in digital transformation in the publishing sector, also through corporate acquisitions and targeted investments.

See also  Vieri: Lukaku is indispensable to Inter Milan, Di Maria can bring a lot to Juventus – yqqlm

November 28 – 10.32pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

World Cup: Portugal-Uruguay 2-0, Fernandes brace. Cristiano Ronaldo...

World Cup, today the round of 16 would...

World Cup in Qatar｜Japan loses to Costa Rica...

Juventus, Agnelli’s resignation: the social reactions

Japanese fans also called for money refund, and...

Here is John Elkann’s new Juve. Fans dream...

Maurizio Scanavino is the new general manager of...

After losing the game, Japanese fans pick up...

Agnelli’s letter: “When the team isn’t compact, it...

Juventus, letter from Agnelli: “Compactness has failed”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy