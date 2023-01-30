The manager’s outburst in the press conference follows the one in the locker room with the team: “Those who don’t think only of the pitch, stay out”. Paredes tops the list of players who let Max down
Behind Max Allegri’s words after the Juve-Monza match there is a discussion in the locker room with the team. The coach himself admits it, well aware that the bad performance – which ended between whistles at the Stadium – has little to do with the facts that are enveloping the club away from the field.