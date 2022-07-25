Munich, 25 July 2022 – Julian Nagelsman stings, perhaps involuntarily, the Juventus. Il Bavaria Monaco welcomed in the last few days Matthijs De Ligt, arrived from Turin for about 80 million euros. The Dutch defender thus played his first training session with his new team, who seem to have tried it a lot. Hence, the statements of the Bavarian coach: “I spoke to Matthijs after training and he told me that it was the hardest played in the past four years. In reality, according to what the doctor said, it was a normal workout. I heard that in Italy is difficult to keep fit. I think that with De Ligt we will certainly have to work hard. “

An attack, therefore, also towards the A league in general, where according to Nagelsmann the methods of nutrition and training would not be on par with the German ones. Words that will certainly not please the executives of the Juventus, who even before giving up the Dutchman had had to deal with the cryptic statements of the defender, who had not hidden the desire to leave Italy. Already in this regard, Leonardo had made himself heard Bonuccicaptain of the Old Lady who had pulled the ears of the former comrade in the department.

