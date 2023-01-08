ALEXANDRIA. Three golden points, or rather platinum: Pordenone conquers Juventus Next Gen’s field in a comeback, redeeming the unfair draw of the first leg, and regains the top of the standings in group A of series C. In fact, all the rivals: Feralpisalò took the lead, who drew 0-0 on the Pro Patria rectangle and leapfrogged Vicenza by one point, 1-1 at home in the derby with Padova, separated by pro Sesto and Lecco, respectively defeated 3-1 by Albinoleffe and 4-2 from Pergolettese. A perfect start to the year, therefore, for the green lizards, who thank the former Palombi’s first goal of the season and the fifth from Dubickas.

Ready to go and Juve Next Gen is already ahead: Compagnon beats Festa with a powerful left-footed free-kick in the 3rd minute. Pordenone tries to react immediately, creating the first opportunity in the 17th minute with Benedetti, whose first intention low shot left is rejected by the home defence.

New opportunity for the bianconeri in the 21st minute: Iocolano tries a right-footed shot, Festa opposes. Benedetti still dangerous for the guests in the 27th minute with a free-kick in the middle of the area, which saves the local defense.

The green lizards equalized in the 34th minute: strong shot in the middle of Torrasi and winning deflection by Palombi. It’s the first, eagerly awaited goal of the season for the striker, ex on duty, star of the neroverde summer transfer market. Before the interval, Burrai tries from distance, the ball ends up on the back.

In the 3rd minute of the second half Huijsen headed in, but the referee disallowed for offside and 4 minutes later Festa had to perform a real miracle to avoid the 2-1 result following a close-range header from Pecorino, which was deflected for a corner.

In the 12th minute Deli’s right from the edge deflected for a corner, in the 25th minute Pordenone moved forward thanks to Dubickas, who finished on the net after a valuable triangle with Zammarini. Fifth hit of the season for the Lithuanian striker.

JUVENTUS NEXT GEN-PORDENONE 1-2

JUVENTUS NEXT GEN (3-5-2): Garofani; Poli, Riccio, Huijsen (44′ St Cerri); Akè (31′ st Mulazzi), Sergeant, Barrenechea, Iocolano (31′ st Besaggio), Barbieri (35′ st Sekulov); Companion, Pecorino. The disp.: Raina, Savona, Nzouango Bikien, Zuelli, Cudrig, Verducci, Bonetti, Lipari, The Dog Tent, Palumbo, Turicchia. All.: Brambilla.

PORDENONE (4-3-1-2): Party; Zammarini, Bruscagin, Ajeti, Benedetti; Torrasi, Burrai, Giorico (35′ st Biondi); Deli (20′ st Piscopo); Palombi (20′ st Candellone), Dubickas. Extras: Martinez, Giust, Andreoni, Maset, La Rosa, Biscontin, Ingrosso, Negro, Destito, Baldassar. All.: Di Carlo.

Referee: Turrini from Florence, assistants Renzullo from Torre del Greco and Spagnolo from Reggio Emilia. Fourth official Bozzetto of Bergamo.

Markers: in the 3rd minute Compagnon, in the 34th minute Palombi; in the second half, at 25′ st Dubickas.

Note: Zammarini, Huijsen and Ajeti booked. Corners 2-5. Recovery: 1′ pt, 4′ st.