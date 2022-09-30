The bianconeri only at work for the post-Alex Sandro, but the club no longer has free slots for non-EU citizens: a condition that would complicate the assault on the Borussia Moenchengladbach player (only possible in summer)
They are still young and strong. Above all, at least a couple of them expire in a highly sought-after role (the left-handed winger). Those still young, strong and about to expire are called Ramy Bensebaini and Alejandro Grimaldo, strengths of Borussia Moenchengladbach and Benfica respectively. So why do they slip away if they are so important?