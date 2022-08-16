The negotiations for Depay and Paredes are closing, but it remains to fill the box of a deputy Vlahovic and more
There is a Juve that wins on the field and that remains in the wake of the big ones, wetting the debut in the league against Sassuolo with a 3-0 round, but there is also a Juve in a suit and tie engaged on the market, which is working busily to strengthen the team. The summer session is now two weeks away and the Lady still needs to be completed.
