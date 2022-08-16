www.iLMeteo.it

In the next few days, our country will have to deal with two diametrically opposed atmospheric configurations. On the one hand, the African anticyclone will return strongly and on the other, after months and months of absence, an Atlantic disturbance will arrive: this meteorological upheaval will begin on Wednesday 17.

In the North, the weather will begin to deteriorate in the western regions with first thunderstorms starting in the afternoon. On Thursday 18 th the disturbance will sink more decisively in the North with violent storms that from the West will move towards the East in the evening and at night. The phenomena could be very strong and be accompanied by hailstorms and sudden gusts of wind. Local water bombs (or storms) are not ruled out either.

The disturbance will also affect Tuscany on Thursday 18th. Things will be decidedly different on the rest of Italy. The incoming African anticyclone will pump very hot air towards the southern and central regions. Winds will blow from the southern quadrants and temperatures will only be able to splash higher and higher. Suffice it to say that in Sicily there will be peaks of 42/43 ° C in Syracuse and in the innermost areas; up to 40/41 ° C are expected in Sardinia and Puglia, over 34/35 ° C in Lazio (also in Rome), Marche and Campania.

The week will end with the return to more normal conditions: in fact, after the passage of the disturbance the winds will blow from the Mistral, ready to mitigate the climate in all regions and make us experience the weekend of 20 and 21 August mainly sunny and warm. acceptable.

IN DETAIL:

Tuesday 16. In the north: mostly sunny day. In the center: prevailing and hot sun. In the south: sun and heat gradually more intense.

Wednesday 17. In the north: worsens in the Northwest with thunderstorms, sun and heat elsewhere. In the center: prevailing sun and hot, intense in Sardinia and Lazio. In the south: sun and widespread heat.

Thursday 18. In the north: intense storms. Middle: it gets worse in Tuscany with thunderstorms, lots of clouds elsewhere. South: sun and intense heat everywhere. Trend. From Friday still thunderstorms on the Alps, Tuscany, Umbria and Marche, sunny weekend.

