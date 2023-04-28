Trento milk, production drops in 2022, on price lists and turnover – Trentino AA/S

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRENTO, APRIL 27 – The shareholders’ meeting of Latte Trento sca has approved the 2022 budget, which reports a decrease in the contribution of shareholders by 4%, but an increase in turnover, which went from 52 to almost 63 million euro (74 million with the subsidiary Trevilatte). The shareholders – it is learned – go 37.3 million euros, equal to 0.68 euros per liter (4 cents more for Trentingrana processing).



The shortage of product in the summer and autumn raised the price lists. In his report, President Renato Costa spoke of a “dairy sector that is too volatile, with changes that are too sudden”. Last November – he reported – milk was paid 0.70 euros per litre, now it is worth 0.40 euros, cream more than 3.5 euros per kilo, now less than two euros.



The closure of some stables is seen as an alarm signal of the suffering of the sector, while what was paid to the approximately 190 shareholders, although increased compared to the previous year, fails to compensate – as reported – the higher costs incurred for the production of milk, especially for the production of parmesan, which is paid 5 cents more despite having very high costs compared to drinking milk. Precisely in this regard, the Trentingrana case broke out: after Latte Trento accused the consortium of keeping the prices paid to members for production too low, the president of Concast, Stefano Albasini, clarified that there was “a production record, the prices on the market are gradually recovering”.



In general, the production of fresh milk increased from 18.8 million in 2021 to 20.8 in 2022, UHT milk from 22.9 to 22.3 million and microfiltered milk from 9.4 to 10.7 million. In the Spini dairy, a total of 7.9 million liters were processed (9.8 million in 2021), partly intended for the production of soft and local cheeses (5.2 million liters) and partly (10%) for Trentingrana (2.7 million litres, equal to 5,468 wheels, -30%). Total revenues reached the value of 62,771,617 euros, against the 52,311,044 of the previous year. With Trevilatte, the turnover exceeds 74 million euros. (HANDLE).

