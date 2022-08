https://video.repubblica.it/spettacoli-e-cultura/tom-holland-si-prende-una-pausa-dai-social-sono-dannosi-per-la-mia-salute-mentale/423044/423997 Copy Copy

British actor Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe among others, has chosen to take a break from social media. “I find Twitter and Instagram overwhelming and overwhelming, I’m too involved when I read about me online,” he says in a video in which he directs his followers to take care of their mental health.