Juve – Pogba, it's a nightmare: another injury. Far world

Juve – Pogba, it’s a nightmare: another injury. Far world

After rejoining the group, the French stopped for a muscle problem in his thigh: out for at least ten days

There is a French proverb that goes something like this: “What you fear will not happen, but worse”. Who knows if Paul Pogba knows him and if it will have occurred to him in these days, when his world has turned upside down again. At the moment when the French midfielder began to see the light at the end of the tunnel, here is another stop, another postponement, which except for miracles will force him to say goodbye to 2022 without having ever played with the Juventus shirt and above all in the World Cup. why he had initially chosen not to have surgery.

