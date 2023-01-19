Corriere della Sera published the document signed by former sports director Fabio Paratici and found by the Guardia di Finanza in the office of lawyer Federico Restano, in Turin, on 23 March 2022

Ronaldo’s card is in the records. The finance police found her in the office of the lawyer Federico Restano (in Turin) on 23 March 2022, during the second search carried out by the deputy prosecutor Marco Gianoglio and his deputies Mario Bendoni and Ciro Santoriello.

Debt — The document that “theoretically shouldn’t exist” – these are the words used by Cesare Gabasio (head of the Juventus legal office) and intercepted during an interview with sports director Federico Cherubini – is an agreement for the deferred payment of 19.6 million euros as a residual debt that Juve had accrued with the Portuguese before his transfer to Manchester United. A debt that according to the investigators would never have been entered in the budget. The paper for investigators arises from the salary maneuver relating to the 2020/2021 season, with the alleged fictitious waiver of monthly payments by some players.

supplementary premium — The heading is unequivocal: “Dear Mr. Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro”. The subject of the paper signed by Fabio Paratici is “Supplementary Prize Agreement – Supplementary Writing”. And then, here is the text: “We follow up on the agreements reached and attach to this document the document relating to the supplementary premium recognized in his favor (Supplementary Prize Agreement) and the further supplementary writing of the Supplementary Prize Agreement (Scrittura integrativa)”. See also Ronaldo out of team at United: skips Chelsea and will train separately

incentive to leave — “In confirming the commitments undertaken in the aforementioned documents – we read -, we also undertake to deliver to you by 07.31.2021 the Supplementary Award Agreement re-transcribed on the federal forms ‘Other Agreements’ not available to date, and the duly signed Supplementary Agreement. But another attachment also specifies that “in the event that, following your definitive transfer, the condition established for the accrual of the identified bonuses (…) cannot occur, you will be entitled to receive a redundancy incentive”.

January 19 – 08:59

