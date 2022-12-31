Home Sports Juve, the program from Chiesa: two tastings with Cremonese and Udinese, the turning point from Naples
The Juventus winger had a separate session in the morning working on his athletic condition, which is why he was not called up for the test against Standard Liège

Federico Chiesa will be on the bench with Cremonese: he should be the only player currently unavailable due to injury to be there when the championship resumes. Juve’s 7 was not called up for the last friendly test against Standard Liège because he continued an individual work program with the trainers at Continassa: he still has a few minutes left in his legs, so Max Allegri has decided not to risk it but to give him rather an extra day of work to consolidate the athletic training.

NAPLES IN THE SIGHT

Chiesa’s goal is to snatch a starting shirt in the big match against Napoli, scheduled one year and 4 days after his serious injury against Roma at the Olimpico. However, the two intermediate stages will be fundamental: Cremonese and Udinese. If everything goes as planned, he should play in both matches with increasing playing time, so as to improve his condition more and more. But woe to running too much and forcing your hand: last summer, in an attempt to bring forward the times of return, the footballer had to stop again due to knee inflammation, thus lengthening recovery times. This is why prudence is now needed, and the necessary patience.

