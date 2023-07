Amusing episode at the end of the Juventus training in Los Angeles: Allegri and Vlahovic have set up a challenge for two, whoever kicks on goal first, shooting from about two meters behind the baseline, wins. After a few unsuccessful attempts, in the end it is the coach who hits the target, who then makes fun of the Serbian forward (“Dusan is young, he will grow up”) and Pogba also participates in the ‘tease’. The session was followed from the sidelines by the American actor Owen Wilson

Share this: Twitter

Facebook