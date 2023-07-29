Home » Satellite images of the Iskander missile system in Belarus | Info
“Iskander M” missile systems that carry tactical nuclear weapons are located in a military hangar in Belarus, and the satellite of the “Mahar” company confirmed this with its satellite images.

Izvor: printscreen/government.ru

“Mahar” satellites have announced satellite images of a military hangar in Belarus where “Iskander M” missile systems carrying tactical nuclear weapons are deployed. Satellite images show the 9K720 missile systems at the Yuzhni military base in the Mogliev region of central Belarus.

A satellite image shows several missile systems parked in the middle of a large hangar that has been rebuilt. When they compared the satellite images from August 18, 2022, a green area can be seen in the area of ​​the current hangar, and the latest images show the hangar and a concreted area.

Satellite images show that construction began in October 2022 and was completed in April 2023. A Makar satellite image taken on July 4, 2023 shows what appears to be four 13-meter Iskander launchers (and/or transporters) and two smaller support vehicles in front of the garage.

The missile storage compartment on one of the launchers is open. The Yuzhni base is 12 kilometers from a military weapons depot that Western powers claim has become a storage facility for Russian tactical nuclear weapons, and 16 kilometers from the Wagner operational base in the village of Target.

