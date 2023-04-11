The Juventus aims to have its fans also in the south curve in the home match against Napolischeduled for Sunday 23 April. After the sports judge’s decision to close the first ring of the black and white curve for one round due to the racist chants directed at Lukaku in the Juve-Inter of the Coppa Italia, the company has officially filed an appeal. A choice that in recent days had already been anticipated by the Juventus CFO, Francesco Calvo: “We received the disqualification of the curve with surprise for various reasons – he said before the match against Lazio – And I would like to reflect on the legislation: Juve -Inter was a Coppa Italia match, season-ticket holders who have nothing to do with certain episodes will pay for the match against Napoli.” The hearing for the appeal is scheduled for Friday 14 April.