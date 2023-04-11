Being able to see the Argentine reggae artist Dread Mar I in Europe leading his own tour is going to be a pleasure. After going through countless musical projects – from collaborating with The CAFRES a Regga Messengerse–, began a solo career that is almost eighteen years old at this time. Thanks to their songs and albums, Dread Mar I has achieved surprising figures on platforms such as YouTube, where songs like “Tú sin mí”, “Hoja en blanco” or “Así fue” reach 627 million, 350 million and 396 million. views respectively. To this we must add the success of “Verte”, his collaboration with Nicki Nicole y Shaving.

After going through festivals such as Vive Latino, Cali Roots, Sierra Nevada SNAMF or Lollapalooza Chile, and selling out their first concerts in Madrid (April 21, La Paqui) and Barcelona (April 27, Parallel 67)you will be able to see him on these dates Madrid (April 20, La Paqui; new concert), Malaga (April 22, Paris 15), Valencia (April 28, Repvblicca), Mallorca (April 29, Es Gremi) y Barcelona (May 2, Sala Apolo).