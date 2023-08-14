Juventus-Berardi: will it be the right time?

Dominic Berardi at the Juventus: a marriage that has been taking place for years. Since that “great refusal” that caused so much discussion to date, much water has passed under the bridge. This year the same player has opened up for sale. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the player pushes to go to Turin. The two companies must therefore find an agreement. The inclusion of one of the many young players available to the Juventus club could unlock the negotiation. So let’s take a look at Giuntoli’s possible shots two weeks after the end of the transfer window.

Bonucci away from Juventus: 90%

Yesterday Bonucci he had been spotted talking to Pradè, director of Fiorentina, but the hottest lead for the Juventus center back is Union Berlin. According to what the journalist Alfredo Pedullà reports, the Germans would be serious and would have offered the player 2 billion gross salary. Not many, but the possibility of playing in the Champions League could make the difference. The player could then decide to accept the offer.

Miretti away from Juventus: 70%

Fabio Miretti remains at the center of the market. On the player, according to reports TuttosportBologna would have jumped in. The player needs more playing time to grow and the Juventus he wants to loan it out. Until now Salernitana seemed to have the advantage, but now the Bolognese seem to have set the arrow.

Berardi to Juventus: 60%

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus and Sassuolo would be in continuous contact to seek a solution to Berardi’s transfer to black and white. There are several options on the plate. The bianconeri could include Iling-Junior or Soulè in the negotiation to lower the cost of the card, but also find a more advantageous formula such as a loan with a redemption obligation. The Sassuolo captain, for his part, pushes to leave. Will it be the right time?

Diarra to Juventus: 25%

Second Sky Sportsthe Juventus it does not give up Habib Diarra. He would be Giuntoli’s favorite for the median. Contacts with Strasbourg would be constant. The bianconeri want to find the square for an operation that would place a midfielder with unprecedented characteristics at the disposal of Allegri in the squad. Strasbourg starts from a valuation of 20 million and the eyes of Lens and Wolfsburg have rested on the player. So the game is open.

Kephren Thuram to Juventus: 10%

Second Tuttosportthe Juventus for the midfield he would be tracking too Kephren Thuram. Marcus’ brother and Lilian’s son plays for Nice and costs twice as much as Diarra: 40 million. A heavy exit like Pogba’s is therefore needed to bring the player home. At the moment, therefore, this remains only a suggestion.

