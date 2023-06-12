Juventus, casting on the left: Carlos Augusto is on board

Charles Augustus is climbing the preferences of Juventus for the left-handed band. The full-back from Monza, a great protagonist this season, is very much liked by Allegri. For this reason, the Bianconeri have started a dialogue with the Brianza club. The left-footed player isn’t the only goal for next season. The bianconeri are moving to find reinforcements who could arrive even without the Champions League and in the meantime they are studying the strategy of exits.

McKennie away from Juventus: 50%

The Juventus has a problem called Weston McKennie. The American was not redeemed by Leeds and returned to Turin. The bianconeri now have to try to place him. After being relegated with the English club, however, the American has no intention of accepting a team fighting for salvation, but wants a more ambitious club. According to Gazzetta dello Sport the player is of interest to several Premier and Bundesliga clubs, but, at the moment, no one has come forward. His price tag is valued at around 30 million.

Zakaria away from Juventus: 50%

Even the future of Zakaria remains in the balance. The Swiss returns after the loan with many shadows at Chelsea. His valuation is around 25 million. Several Bundesliga teams like the midfielder, but even here there have been only tentative polls. The bianconeri hope that some club will come forward because Zakaria, despite the anonymous season, continues to have a transfer market.

Mazzocchi to Juventus: 70%

Second calciomercato.comthe Juventus for the right wing is very close to Pasquale Mazzocchi. Salernitana’s winger is liked by the ductility and push ability shown in Salernitana. The black and white offer would be 4 million plus Nicolussi Caviglia. The Campanian club’s request is 6 million, so not far away. The negotiation could therefore close in the next few days.

Carlos Augusto to Juventus: 40%

According to Gazzetta dello Sportthe Juventus would be tightening for Charles Augustus. The Brazilian is valued at fifteen million by Monza and represents the first choice for the club. To favor the negotiation there would be the expiry of the contract in 2024 which could convince Monza to lower its claims. There would have already been talks with Rafael Brandino, the Brazilian’s agent who has already rejected an initial renewal proposal from Monza. The track therefore remains warm.

Guendouzi to Juventus: 15%

According to the broadcast of TF1, Telefootthe Juventus would be thinking about Matthew Guendouzi to strengthen the midfield. The former Arsenal player with Tudor was not a permanent starter. The Croatian’s farewell could bring him closer to the French club which, however, is considering a sale. The valuation of him is 25 million. At the moment there is nothing concrete, but it could represent an idea for Allegri’s new Juventus.

David Luciani