Pacífico is Fashion and haute couture

Pacífico is Fashion, an initiative to promote Haute Couture and Sustainable Fashion in the region

This May 29 and 30, 2023, the Administrative and Planning Region – RAP Pacífico, in conjunction with the Buenaventura Mayor’s Office, the Buenaventura Chamber of Commerce, Fonbuenaventura, the Buenaventura Civic Strike Committee, the Family Subsidy Superintendence, the Buenaventura Workshop School, the important designer Edwing D’Angelo and the queen trainer Williams Perlaza, began the path to promote the fashion industry in our region nationally and internationally, through the development of different spaces within the framework of the “Pacific is Fashion” initiative.

The first day took place in the Special District of Buenaventura, where a commitment to positioning the Pacific region as a National and International Fashion and Haute Couture Center was publicized, through a quality clothing workshop, aimed at dressmakers and designers.

This workshop will begin in the District and will later spread to different municipalities in the Pacific with the main participation of designers, dressmakers, models, sponsors and students interested in the industry.

Likewise, at the end of this conversation, a symbolic delivery of fabrics was made by Edwing D’Angelo and Williams Perlaza to 32 women and men seamstresses from the territory.

The second moment was held in Santiago de Cali, at the Centro de Experiencia Pacífico Colombia, where students from Universidad San Buenaventura had the opportunity to present their designs on the 7 Knots catwalk to Edwing D’Angelo, Williams Perlaza and artisan jewelers the Vizcaino brothers. Also, the opportunity was provided for the sharing of successful experiences among the different designers from the four departments of the region invited to this event.

The day ended with a large showroom where designers such as: Diana Taborda, Esteban Sinisterra, Fernando Tarapues, Aracelly Bolívar, Misael Córdoba, Lina Muñeton, Yan Carlos Benítez, Chindy Laura, Héctor del Roble, presented their most representative collections of glamor and cultural and ancestral heritage of the Colombian Pacific to attendees such as: Jhon Rojas Cabrera, Governor of Nariño and the First Lady, Gissel Maritza Moncayo, the Governor of Valle del Cauca (E), Luis Alfonso Chavez, Hendrix Haise Gutiérrez Ibarguen, Secretary of Culture, Recreation and Sports of Chocó, Milady Garcés, President of the Buenaventura Chamber of Commerce, and other strategic players in the fashion industry value chain.

It should be noted that Edwing D’Angelo and Williams Perlaza, on both occasions were recognized by the Buenaventura Mayor’s Office, the Valle del Cauca Governor’s Office and the RAP Pacífico, for their extensive experience and for leaving the region on an international level in the fashion sector.

Finally, with this event the first step is taken to position the Colombian Pacific as a cradle of fashion and Haute Couture, strengthening entrepreneurs and focusing on the economic, social and environmental development of the region.