Juventus, Chiesa, Vlahovic and Di Maria ready for the final sprint

In the 42 days of fire that await the Juventus it will be necessary to manage the group in the best way especially for do not waste useless mental energy, being conditioned by what happens off the pitch. Net of what may happen in the sports courts, the Champions area is essential. The knockout with Napoli should be quickly forgotten, but we need to change pace in the league. Juve had not lost three consecutive games for 12 years, Del Neri era. In the last seven days the average points was 1.2. In the worst moment of the season, Allegri managed to keep the team in the running in the league and win the semi-finals of the Europa League and the Coppa Italia against Inter. After the 1-1 draw in the first leg, a luxury trio can drop at San Siro: Di Maria, Chiesa and Vlahovic. The first two on the pitch in the final half hour against Napoli and immediately protagonists. The Argentine also had a goal disallowed by the Var, while Chiesa in one of his classic cues hit the ball for a possible assist for Vlahovic over the back line. I’m flashes of what could be, flashes of real Juve. Goals are needed now. To hunt for titles and experience 42 exciting days.