In Singapore, another person was sentenced to death on charges related to drug possession and trafficking

In Singapore, a country with some of the toughest drug laws in the world, a man was sentenced to death for dealing in marijuana. The man’s name is Tangaraju Suppiah, he is 46 years old and the facts for which he was convicted date back to 2013, when according to the accusations he coordinated a delivery of 1 kilo of marijuana from Malaysia to Singapore. The death sentence includes hanging, and was set for tomorrow, Wednesday 26 April. In the same days, last year, the death sentence was carried out on a man with mental problems who in 2010 was arrested for possessing about three tbsp of heroin: in general in 2022, in Singapore, they were sentenced to death 11 people on charges related to drug possession and trafficking.

The conviction is causing widespread protests in Singapore: according to some activist groups Suppiah was convicted on the basis of weak and insufficient evidence, and without adequate defense: his family members and several activists argue for example that Suppiah was interrogated without a lawyer , which his family could not afford. In recent days, both his family and some activists have sent the country’s president, Halimah Yacob, a series of letters asking for the death sentence to be annulled.