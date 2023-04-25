Home » In Singapore, another person was sentenced to death on charges related to drug possession and trafficking
World

In Singapore, another person was sentenced to death on charges related to drug possession and trafficking

by admin
In Singapore, another person was sentenced to death on charges related to drug possession and trafficking

In Singapore, a country with some of the toughest drug laws in the world, a man was sentenced to death for dealing in marijuana. The man’s name is Tangaraju Suppiah, he is 46 years old and the facts for which he was convicted date back to 2013, when according to the accusations he coordinated a delivery of 1 kilo of marijuana from Malaysia to Singapore. The death sentence includes hanging, and was set for tomorrow, Wednesday 26 April. In the same days, last year, the death sentence was carried out on a man with mental problems who in 2010 was arrested for possessing about three tbsp of heroin: in general in 2022, in Singapore, they were sentenced to death 11 people on charges related to drug possession and trafficking.

The conviction is causing widespread protests in Singapore: according to some activist groups Suppiah was convicted on the basis of weak and insufficient evidence, and without adequate defense: his family members and several activists argue for example that Suppiah was interrogated without a lawyer , which his family could not afford. In recent days, both his family and some activists have sent the country’s president, Halimah Yacob, a series of letters asking for the death sentence to be annulled.

See also  Bill and Melinda Gates, two years of probation to work together

You may also like

Natalija Trivić director of Banjaluka Airport Info

Thinking Music Festival is born, an event with...

Palermo, a delegation of school leaders tomorrow at...

Poll: Majority of Americans Don’t Want Biden-Trump Battle...

Laktas welcome Krupa in the derby of the...

Udinese market – New young man on the...

Cecchinato enters the main draw of the Madrid...

Miloš Milojević conference before the Partizan Crvena zvezda...

Lecce-Udinese / The Apulians without two pawns: here...

In a video Biden announces his candidacy for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy