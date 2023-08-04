Home » Juventus, Diarra new name for the midfield
Juventus, Diarra new name for the midfield

Juventus, Diarra new name for the midfield

Habib Diarrathe 19-year-old Strasbourg midfielder, born in Senegal but with a French passport, could be a classic blow to Giuntoli for the Juventus. Lost Kessiè, the management has concentrated on a younger profile, but with great potential. Meanwhile, the telenovela Lukaku continues. The distance with Chelsea seems to have narrowed. It may close next week.

McKennie away from Juventus: 20%

The location of Weston McKennie It’s changed. The American regained his place in the team and in Allegri’s considerations. At this point, only an important offer could convince Juve to sell him. As reported by the portal calciomercato.com, the American currently has no transfer market and without a good offer Juventus will not be deprived of him.

Lukaku alla Juventus: 75%

LJuventus is striding towards Luke. The Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the distance with Chelsea could close soon. At the moment the Blues are offering 20 million for Vlahovic and Lukaku, while Giuntoli pushes for at least 40 million. At 30, however, one could conclude with all due respect to everyone. Next week could be decisive.

Holm under Juventus: 25%

The situation related to Holm it gets complicated because Sassuolo has fallen on the Swede and is preparing for a revolution on the outside. The Sports Courier states that the neroverdi have already presented an offer very close to the 12 million requested by Spezia. Giuntoli, however, does not give up and could try a new offer with the Ligurians to counter-overtake.

Diarra to Juventus: 15%

The Juventus try the surprise hit with Habib Diarra. The Strasbourg midfielder had a good season in France and attracted the attention of several clubs. The portal calciomercato.comJuventus would be thinking of investing in him. The cost of the player is about 20 million. It could represent a good opportunity in case of redundancies like Zakaria.

See also  Losing a kidney for a football match: by now we are incapable even of being ashamed

Zaniolo to Juventus: 10%

From Türkiye they are sure that the Juventus have taken Zaniolo with an offer of 30 million euros. The news, however, is not reflected in Italy, also because at the moment the bianconeri do not have this sum. Zaniolo remains an idea in the background in the event of the sale of Chiesa, on which, at the moment, there are no offers.

