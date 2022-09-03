Vlahovic’s usual goal from a free-kick opens the game and the “new” Milik closes it. During the interval the most recent signing, Paredes, was presented to the public

It is a solid, concrete Juve that beats Spezia 2-0 at the Stadium. This is the team that Max Allegri wants right now. Clean sheet, a Vlahovic golletto that allows her to put her nose forward and then the stab on Milik’s gong in the first Juventus goal.

Between stops and new inputs, calibration is never easy. Success comes with a more Piedmontese team. One for each department: Gatti di Rivoli makes his debut in defense, Miretti (Pinerolo) in the median and Kean from Vercelli forward. Paredes landed a few minutes in Caselle joins his new teammates at the Stadium and watches the match. His engagement frees Rovella eager to find minutes in Monza. Madama strong party: minute 9, Reca foul on Cuadrado a few meters from the Ligurian area. The joke on set piece is by Vlahovic who is repeated after Roma, Dragowski on his parable does not get there: 1 to 0.

The midfield does a good job: Rabiot varies from one out to the next, Locatelli acts as a shield and Miretti has license to offend. Spezia plays a throw-in but is not particularly insidious for all 90 ‘. Szczesny gets hurt on an exit from a corner falling badly on the ankle, Perin goes on the field (42 ‘). The Ligurians attacked at the end of the first half. Bourabia and Kovalenko shoot two shots that are rejected and Juve close the first 45 ‘in trouble. Second half: Locatelli’s trace for Miretti who throws a stone that ends up high on the crossbar. Allegri renews the trident (54 ‘): Di Maria enters, acclaimed by the Stadium for Kean and Kostic for Cuadrado.

Gotti responds with Agudelo for Kovalenko and Strelec for Gyasi. Juve try to secure the three points with the second goal. Vlahovic hits his head (66 ‘) with Dragowski instinctively deflecting. Gotti first launches Sala and then Balde with Ellertson but the Spezia is sterile. Danilo spoils in front of goal (82 ‘). Milik, on the other hand, does not. The Pole takes over from Vlahovic and doubles (91 ‘) turning in the area with his left on an assist from Miretti. Juve are eight points in the standings, now in six days first the Viola and then the PSG. –