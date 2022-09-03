Home News Farewell to Bruno Delle Case, Alpine and war veteran: he had turned 101 years old
Farewell to Bruno Delle Case, Alpine and war veteran: he had turned 101 years old

The funeral of Bruno Delle Case, who died at the age of 101, a historical memory of the community, was celebrated in the church of Pers. Iron Alpine, as his fellow villagers affectionately called him, twice during the Second World War he had risked his life on the front between Greece and Albania.

Bruno Delle Case, veteran of the 8th Alpini, Val Fella battalion, in March 1940 after a brief training in Artegna, was sent to Monte Canin and subsequently to Monte Nero.

In March 1942, on the Golico, due to the explosion of a grenade he was wounded in both legs, repatriated on a hospital ship to Bari, then transported by train to the civil hospital in Vercelli, where he remained until recovery.

The fate was benign with him again, as Bruno would have to board the Galilee, sunk by a torpedo launched from an English submarine.

But fate had much more in store for him: back in Udine, he worked with the staff of the military warehouse, where he remained until the end of the conflict, after a few years he was awarded the Cross of Merit.

