Juventus beat Nantes 3-0 in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League play-offs to advance to the round of 16. A week ago the first leg, played in Turin, ended 1-1. Juventus therefore needed a victory to go through, which they obtained without too many problems in the second leg played on Thursday evening in France. All the goals of the match – which was also marked by the expulsion of a Nantes defender after less than twenty minutes – were scored by the Argentinean Angel Di Maria.

I draws of the Europa League round of 16 are scheduled for Friday at noon. The last qualifiers will be decided tonight, and Roma could also be among them, but they must reverse the 1-0 defeat they suffered in Austria against Salzburg in the first leg.

In the Conference League however, which is the third European competition for clubs, Lazio qualified for the round of 16 with a draw in Romania against Cluj, beaten 1-0 in the first leg. The other Italian involved in the tournament is Fiorentina, who play tonight at home against Sporting Braga, beaten 4-0 a week ago in Portugal.