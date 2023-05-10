Juventus trial, the judge calls the Cassation into question on the territorial jurisdiction for insider trading: what it is and the positions on the field

It will be there Cassation to decide the territorial jurisdiction of the criminal proceedings against the former heads of the Juventus, in which the club is involved as a civil liability. As anticipated weeks ago by Ilfattoquotidiano.itthe judge for the preliminary hearing Mark Peak decided to refer the matter to the Supreme Court and adjourned the hearing to the next one October 26thbut in the meantime the times of the will continue to flow prescription. The matter of territorial jurisdiction had already been raised by the defenders of the 12 defendants – and married today by the lawyers of the small shareholders appeared in court – in relation to the hypothesis of information manipulation. And Judge Picco has decided to invest the Cassation in the decision definitively settling the question, as required by the form Cartabia. In this way, it will not be possible to return to the point in any subsequent steps of a process.

But where does the story come from? For magistrates, the procedure must take place in the Piedmontese capital. According to the defences, however, they are competent for the territory Milano o, subordinate Roma. Everything revolves around the contestation of information rigging, i.e. having provided false information to potential investors on the title of the Juventus club. The information rigging would have materialized through the false information provided to the market in relation to the results of the financial statements and the “salary manoeuvres”, with which – according to the indictment – Juventus had represented a greater savings on salaries knowing instead that there were already agreements for a simple unconditional postponement in subsequent years without the possibility of avoiding the payment.

According to the lawyers, the information rigging would eventually materialize in Milan and Rome. The Italian stock exchange has its headquarters in the Lombard capital, where the Juventus stock is listed, while the company that manages the company has its headquarters in the capital. 1INFO platform through which the Juventus club inserts its press releases price sensitive making them available to shareholders. For the lawyers, therefore, the investigation and eventual trial must be moved to one of the two prosecutors. For the Finance Guard and the prosecutors, instead, “the send command is always ordered by office-devices of Juventus” and from that moment the operation is “irreversible”the file is “unchangeable” and the press release is published within a few seconds. In short, the crime was committed in Torinowhoever investigated was therefore entitled to do so and the natural seat of the process is the Piedmontese capital.

When the Cassation has dissolved the reserve, we will return to Turin (or elsewhere) in the courtroom to establish whether, as claimed by the deputy prosecutor Marco Gianoglio and the prosecutor Mario Bendoniinside Juventus everyone knew about the comatose state of accounts and “corrective maneuvers”designed to “lighten” the budgets thus allowing the “permanence on the market” without the “loss” of valuable pieces. The former top management of the club is accused, for various reasons, in addition to information rigging, of the crimes of false accounting, obstacle to supervision e fraudulent statement.