Sexual abuse conviction puts Trump’s candidacy for the White House at risk

In private life, three weddings and endless flirtations, as a businessman, with bankruptcy and a lifestyle that is not congruous with the tight quarterly budgets, and in the political adventure, two presidential campaigns, the 2016 triumph and the 2020 rout, Donald Trump he always adopted the advice that, as a boy, the lawyer Roy Cohn gave him: “Never accept defeat, always attack them, make public accusations against enemies”.
