The Juve coach analyzes the victory over Turin: "The boys played a good game, they had the patience to find the goal. Pogba and Chiesa? The changes are crucial by playing every three days". The Champions? "We need seventy-three points and if we play like this we can get some satisfaction but we have to take it one step at a time"

There is satisfaction in the words of Massimilaino Allegri at the end of the victory over Turin, in a comeback, which allows Juve to continue their run-up in the standings: “The boys played a good game against a team that is difficult to play against, we conceded two avoidable goals and then we reacted well by scoring goals. A well-deserved victory – he says – Ten points are a lot from the Champions League, today we hooked Bologna and detached Turin, we have to take a small step at a time, we scored 50 points on the pitch. We have to keep our attention high because we play often, even against Nantes it wasn’t easy to prepare after the first leg.”

"Decisive changes, Pogba and Chiesa entered well" On the 2-2 the inputs of Pogba e Church above all they gave the impetus to go on to win the match: "There was a need for fresh players with different characteristics, removing Di Maria is always sad but I needed players who made a difference a little more – he explains again – Pogba entered very well but everyone did, we play every three days and the changes become decisive, if we play like this we can take away some satisfaction. The first half we went too far behind Toro, they pulled us out and we left too many spaces. We had the ability to straighten it out and we stayed compact not to give them any advantages. Rabiot play? I put him there because I needed the physicality there, he has to improve but he has the ability to play that role. Pogba came in well and Chiesa too, and Fagioli also had a great second half."

“Something extraordinary is needed for the Champions League” After this victory, Juventus are 10 points away from fourth place which is worth the Champions League: “Seventy-three points are needed and to get there we have to do something extraordinary but let’s see step by step – he concludes – It’s not a question of scoring a few more goals than the opponent but we mustn’t take any like tonight’s. Tonight we had the patience to find the right opportunity to score and that’s one sign of maturity. Paul is a nice return for us and we are happy, then tonight Szczesny made 200 appearances for Juve and Alex Sandro 300 and tonight they treated themselves to a nice party.”