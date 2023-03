MOSCA – Suddenly the TV and radio broadcast the sound of a siren and the alert: “Attention, attention: threat of missile attack. Proceed to shelters immediately”. It happens in Moscow and Leningrad regions (St. Petersburg) and in the southern ones of Voronezh and Belgorod. It’s a hack, but the listener doesn’t know it.

Meanwhile, there is a flurry of news of drones sighted or shot down.