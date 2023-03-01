What is Single Digital Gateway (SDG)? What fulfilments and opportunities does the EU Regulation 1724/2018 provide? To answer these questions and explore these issues, AgID, in collaboration with Formez PA, organizes two webinars on the single digital European window, which will allow citizens and businesses to more easily exercise their rights and do business within the EU.

What is Single Digital Gateway

The EU Regulation 1724/2018, which entered into force on 2 October 2018, provides for the complete digitization, by 12 December 2023, of 21 procedures considered priorities for citizens and cross-border businesses wishing to access Italian administrative processes, through the establishment of a point single European access point according to the principle of once only.

AgID has been in charge of designing and developing the national infrastructure to support the Single Digital Gateway, necessary to guarantee interoperability between the Public Administrations in Italy and with the other Member States, while the competent individual PAs remain responsible for the various procedures activities necessary for the development and digitization of administrative procedures to be provided through their portals.

The webinar schedule

The two webinars intend to present to the PA and citizens the opportunities deriving from the adoption of the SDG Regulation, which establishes the rules for the establishment and management of a single digital gateway to offer European citizens and businesses easy access to information high quality, efficient and entirely online procedures and assistance and troubleshooting services.

During the first appointment, scheduled for Friday 3 March, clarifications and explanations will be provided on the obligations and opportunities provided for by EU Regulation 1724/2018. The second meeting, however, scheduled for Tuesday 7 March, will focus on the Italian infrastructure of the Single Digital Gateway.

The two webinars, which are part of the training activities carried out by the “Italia Login – The citizen’s house” project, are intended, in particular, for those responsible for the digital transition and their staff and for the managers of information systems who manage public services online.

You can register for individual meetings via the dedicated page on the Eventi Pa website.