Have you heard about the dangerous tuning frequency of musical instruments? | Meme/hoax | .a week

it’s nothing new, actually it’s kind of conspiracy retro, but I recently came across it on Facebook, so it reminded me of the old days, when conspiracies weren’t about throwing mud (or other material) at specific groups of people or individuals, but it was just grinding about some unspecified abominations that are doing us harm. Well, let’s look at this mental exclusion.

First, an excerpt from one esoteric site: “The universe is full of vibrations and audible tones. Our Planet Earth resonates at a common Cosmic frequency of 432 Hz. Today’s music based on the fundamental tone A – 440 Hz creates unhealthy effects, such as antisocial behavior in the consciousness of a person and other negative currents, disharmony of the entire organism, then subsequently its disease. For proper harmony with the Universe is the Fibonacci musical scale, which has a fundamental frequency of 432 Hz versus a frequency of 440 Hz.”