New update brings long-awaited feature

WhatsApp gets a new feature that should please many users. We summarize the most important information for you.

Image: Canva

So far, sent WhatsApp messages can be deleted, but not edited again afterwards. That should change in the future. As the company has announced, a long overdue editing function is finally being introduced. However, there are a few limitations.

How does the feature work?

To use the feature, you simply have to tap and hold a finger on the relevant message until a selection menu opens. Select the item “Edit” there and the message can be adjusted as desired. Perfect for correcting small typos or adding more context.

Image: WhatsApp

After sending a message you have exactly 15 minutes to process it. After that there is no more possibility of a change. Edited messages are also marked as such. The chat partner can see very clearly that something has changed. What exactly was edited, however, remains hidden from him.

In the announcement, WhatsApp emphasizes that all changes made, as well as all personal messages, media and calls, are end-to-end encrypted. The feature will be rolled out worldwide starting immediately and should be available to all users in the coming weeks. So keep your eyes peeled for an update.

Those: WhatsApp