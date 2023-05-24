Three signs your boss actually appreciates you

Von: Anne Hund

Positive feedback can motivate employees enormously. It’s nice when the superiors give a sincere compliment.

Hand on heart: Who isn’t happy when they’re praised? At work, the appreciation on the part of the Colleagues or sometimes work small miracles through the superiors. If you feel that you and your work are appreciated, this has a positive effect on motivation. This is reported more often by employees who have experienced a corresponding appreciation in their company.

Appreciation at work can motivate employees

who as executive The portal explains that conveying and living true appreciation will noticeably improve the working atmosphere in the long term and will be rewarded with loyal, efficient and enthusiastic teams karrierebibel.de. Of course, “performance-related salaries and reward systems” are still needed.

Of course, a respectful and polite tone is the basis of all communication and positive corporate culture. “Authentic appreciation” is also evident in various forms and facets in everyday work. In order to be perceived as such, however, there are three essential requirements, as the career portal explains.

Praise from the boss: what is important?

1. The praise is specifically directed at one person

Rather than pouring out praise like this, it’s important to direct the words and gestures of appreciation to the person involved in the case. The recipient must feel that he is meant very personally, according to the important note karrierebibel.de. Does he or she speak? superiors so here directly if you should be happy about it. Because it is a sign of personal appreciation and goes beyond general praise, for example to the whole team.

2. The praise doesn’t seem exaggerated

Serious praise only comes across properly if it goes to the heart of the matter and is not about adulation, but about facts. The person to whom it is addressed will know how to tell the difference and can be happy about it. However, the appreciation does not only have to be related to an individual case, but one can just as well “recognize the overall picture of a person, their regular quality or performance”, as the article says, among other things.

3. Praise comes from the heart

For credibility, it is also crucial “that the genuine enthusiasm of the laudator is noticeable,” according to another aspect of the article. Personal appreciation and recognition therefore also has an emotional component. This also includes “that the appreciative meet the other at eye level”. A good way to maintain or improve communication is, for example, regular ones feedback talks with the individual employees.